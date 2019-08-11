Who is suitable to govern a nation

By Pastor Oloruntimilehin Joshua Daramola

IT is imperative to put things in the right perspectives, so that people can know what the right thing is. The issue is who is to govern a country? Firstly, the person(s) to govern a country must possess the following attributes;

Must be honest and truthful person. Must be an impartial person, no favoritism. Must have the spirit of love. Ability to endure and be patient. Ability to mobilize and gather people. Must be generous by sowing seed. Must be an indigene of that country and a servant of God.

These are the requirements a leader must possess to govern a country. It is not the politicians that are rightful people to govern a nation.

It is the Kings or monarchs that govern a nation because in the beginning it was monarch system of government that was place before the advent of democracy. And the countries under this system were experiencing peace and tranquillity.

In the Arab world today country like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and others that are operating monarch form of government are enjoying relative peace in their respective nation. Saudi Arabia has King of Saudi controlling the affairs of the nation, Kings of Brunei, Dubai, Oman. Archbishop Makarios111 was the Archbishop and Primate of Orthodox Church of Cyprus. He was the President of Cyprus 1960 – 1977. He survived four assassination attempts and a coup d’etat. He was widely regarded by Greek Cypriots as the Father of the Nation Similarly, monarch form of government was predominant in Africa countries before the introduction of democratic form of govt by the Europeans.

But in Africa the politicians that governing many countries have the kings and traditional rulers irrelevant in the scheme of things. They are at the mercy of the politicians in govt. In fact the emergence of these politicians in government was not devoid of bloodshed, rituals and other devilish acts.

Most of them are not honest and truthful. Kings and traditional rulers acquire experiences from their domains but a fresh graduate from university; suddenly get a political position without experience.

So there is the tendency for the person not to govern very well. Another group of people that can govern a nation well are the servants of God. In the Scripture, servants of were in charge of governance in their various domain.

Abraham, Noah, Samuel and others were in charge of the affairs of their people. It was after Samuel that kingship came into existence. Samuel anointed Saul and David king at their different time. In fact the servants of God were responsible for appointing kings.

The Kings were always at the mercy of the servants of God. Any king that was offensive to the servant of God was dethroned. Some monarchs still exercise authority on some matter that affect the governance of a nation. The Queen of England still play some roles in the affairs of her nation.

I fervently advocate that true servants of God in Nigeria should be courageous to show interest in the governing this country. I also believe in no distant time many countries of the will revert back to the monarch form of government. The Bible has made some clarifications about a King Psalm 21:1-13 “The king shall have joy in your strength, O LORD; And in your salvation how greatly shall he rejoice! You have given him his heart’s desire, And have not withheld the request of his lips…” Therefore it is the Kings and Servants of God that rule nations and peace and tranquillity will always prevail in those countries.

Vanguard