When Kohinoor Lagos thrilled fun seekers

By Juliet Ebirim

It was fanfare last weekend, as a newly established entertainment lounge in the metropolitan city of Lagos -, Kohinoor partnered with Dublin Irish Whiskeys, Jameson, to thrill fun-seekers to a delightful experience.

Guests were treated to an awesome experience, as Nigerian multi-instrumentalist, Emmanuel Idakula (known as Bez) alongside Lagos based’ band, Cavemen by Kingsley and Benjamin Okorie took the centre stage with their performance of afrobeat, highlife, jazz, R&B and soul music.

The Kohinoor Hub boasts of a supermarket – Madiba Mart, a restaurant, lounge and bar – Kohinoor Lounge, a pharmacy, a bakery, a fast food place, a farmers’ mart, an ice creams place, a café, a work-zone among others. The mall also, hosts the Skyline Lounge, Skyline Spar and Skyline Gym on its rooftop.

Launched a few months ago,, the Hub has been positioned to be a fascinating go-to-place for diverse lifestyle desires. Also providing the convenience of shopping, relaxation and work, thereby enabling networking, amongst other opportunities. One of the units, the Kohinoor Mall which is designed with exciting and tranquil ambience incorporates the yearnings of all age groups under one roof.

