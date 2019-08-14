When I eventually go, go for a capable successor, Awujale warns

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA-The Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona has advised kingmakers and other stakeholders to choose the right candidate to succeed him

From left: Olori Abimbola Balogun; Otunba Sunbomi Balogun, Founder FCMB and HRH Oba Lamidi Adeyemi,The Alaafin of Oyo.during the 2019 Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu ode Ogun state yesterday.PHOTO;AKEEM SALAU

The first-class traditional ruler stated this on Wednesday during this year Ojude-Oba Festiva held at Oba Sikiru Adetona pavilion, Ijebu-Ode.

Oba Adetona in his goodwill message lauded religious leaders for their prayers for him,saying , if he did not make it till next year , his successor should be carefully selected.

Awujale who emerged the traditional ruler 59 years ago, said, “when I eventually go, please, go for a capable successor.

“Reject any candidate that will put Ijebuland into retrogression.

“Do not politicise the process of selecting my successor.

” Do not go for people that will draw Ijebu backwards.

“If the next ruling house does not present a viable candidate, please, reject him, and go for the next ruling house with a capable candidate.

“Do not go for moneybags that will destroy the achievements Ijebuland has recorded so far.

“Call on God for direction when picking my successor. Ask God to guide you”.

He added, “My prayer is that Ijebuland will continue to grow from strength to strength”.

The Governor in his goodwill message described Ojude-Oba as a first-class cultural festival in the country.

He lauded the monarch and the people of Ijebu for sustaining culture and tradition through the annual festival .

Those dignitaries present at the event were the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, former governors of Ogun state , Segun Osoba and Gbenga Daniel among others.

