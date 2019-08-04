What does God’s righteousness demand?

By Muoka Lazarus

ROMANS 10:8-10 says, “But what saith it? The word is nigh thee, even in thy mouth, and in thy heart: that is, the word of faith, which we preach; 9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved 10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation”

Beloved, our Lord who brought salvation to us brought it on a platter of gold, so easy that we do not work for it. We do not have to go either to heaven or to Hades to lay hold of salvation, but that the word is nigh us, in our mouth. Our tongue is one of the greatest gifts God has placed at our command. We just need to raise our tongue up and down, having our faith in the word and nourishing it in our heart and openly confessing it, then we will found ourselves in another transformation.

All those who would be accepted by God unto righteousness, must be those who believe Christ in their heart, His finished work on the Calvary and openly confess with their mouth, that He is the Son of God, and the Saviour of the world. Any righteousness that is not anchored on these cardinal principles is self-righteousness and thus not of God. The foremost subject of faith is not in the understanding, but in accepting in your heart and ready to acknowledge your understanding. This is because justification is obtained only when you believe and confess your belief with your mouth. If you are upright before God and sincerely desiring to be saved and not striving to justify yourself by the law, but submitting to the method of justification which God has devised, you shall have your salvation.

Prov. 18: 21 says, “Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof”

Beloved, the mouth is the outlet of the mind. Whatever that goes out of it is the picture of your inner self. A good percentage of what you are in this world and what you will be in the world after is determined by what you use your tongue for now. If you believe aright in Christ Jesus, you are expected to confess your faith through your mouth, and thus show obligation to your Redeemer for what He has done on the Calvary.

There can be no claim of Christianity where there is no willingness to confess the Lord Jesus. Those who never profess any religion have none, for there is no true attachment to faith unless we are willing, on all proper occasions, to avow it. If you claim to be a Christian, your claim will be very doubtful if there is too much pride in you, if you are in love with the things of the world, with the evil of the world and if you are ashamed to confess it in the midst of friends, colleagues or neighbours.

Salvation is said to be confirmed when you declare in all proper occasions your belief of the truth, your unwavering adherence to them in all persecutions, oppositions, and trials. He who praises the Lord in the open, reverence Him. He who associates with Christians, acts with them in the prayer-meeting, in the sanctuary, and in the deeds of benevolence honours the Lord. He who is baptized, and leads a humble, prayerful, spiritual life is desiring righteousness.

If you can acknowledge the Lord Jesus Christ openly as the only Saviour, believe in your heart that He died for your offences and has been raised for your justification, and then decisively decide to depend solely on Him for that justification, you shall be saved for that is what God’s righteousness demands .

Remember that the belief must not be only a mental assent, but a belief that brings the whole man into loving, trusting and showing total obedience to Christ. If you have not done this, you are not yet saved and are not a Christian.

Vanguard