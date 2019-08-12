What Chimamanda thinks about Nigeria’s political space

For the sake of clarity, the position of world-renowned writer, Chimamanda Adichie, on Nigerian women in politics in an interview published by Vanguard yesterday, is that the system allows mediocre men to sail through not that the system is filled with women haters and mediocre men.

Her position is that mediocre men sail through while women struggle for a few spaces.

An excerpt from the interview reads: “It is important for women to be seen as equally capable and as equal actors in the political space. Nigerian politics is about access, patronage and money. Unfortunately, because women have traditionally not been allowed into these spaces, it’s hard for women to compete, hard for them to get ‘godfathers’ and hard for them to be taken seriously.”

Vanguard