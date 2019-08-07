By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS—RantHQ, a social media group, has carried out the first edition of its offline trade fair in Lagos to promote innovations by local entrepreneurs, inventors and scholars.

The exhibition, which had in attendance exhibitors from different parts of the country, offers participants sales opportunity and networking.

Speaking during the flag-off, Founder of RantHQ, Suzan Ade-Coker, said that the fair aimed to increase opportunities for business linkages and in-flow of investments into the country.

“As a social media group, RantHQ has a Facebook platform that offers members opportunities to showcase their businesses every Monday free of charge, while also offering members avenues to express themselves and let go of social stress. But this 2019 trade fair, which is the first edition by RantHQ, offers participants the opportunity to showcase businesses offline and online, simultaneously.

“We have several corporate organisations on the ground, such as Leadway Assurance Company, Chyzeez Fashion House, Mallforafrica.com, Elvina, Immeri, Getinuel Investments Ltd, and Clothes Windows among others.”

Also read:

Suzan disclosed that the idea behind RantHQ Facebook platform was to promote members and also encourage them to assist others in the area of apprenticeship.

“Each time we hang-out together as a group, we make donations to orphanage homes, assist disable adult, and we fed children on the street in a different part of the country and also carried out empowerment activities.

Suzan who promised to make the trade fair a regular event said that the next one may take place in Abuja or Port Harcourt, “Our next event will feature discussion around strategies for economic diversification, development and business sustainability”.

vanguard