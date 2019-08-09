We’ll respect local government autonomy – Ekiti Govt

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti-Ekiti State Government has declared that it would continue to respect the autonomy of the local Government in the state.

Commissioner for Local Government and Community Development, Prof. Adio Folayan said this while receiving members of the State House of Assembly Committee on Local Government Affairs who were on a familiarization visit to his office.

Prof. Folayan said that his experience as a Local Government Chairman prepared him for the current assignment of being a referee in the affairs of Local Government in the state.

Prof. Folayan who assured that his Ministry would continue to partner the state House of Assembly for sustainable peace and rapid development across the state called for quick passage of the Peace and Development Bill of the Local government.

He expressed confidence that the support of members of the House of Assembly would boost development across the state given the caliber and antecedents of the members of the Assembly.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, Mr. Ayoola Owolabi lauded the surge of development witnessed in the Local Government Administration in the state since the advent of the Fayemi-led administration.

Mr. Owolabi noted that providence must have ensured that the appointment of an erudite grassroots politician with exposure and experience in Local Government administration in person of Prof Afolayan was complimented with people with credible antecedents in the management of Local Government.

The chairman of the Ekiti State House of Assembly Committee on Local Government, Hon Tope Ogunleye explained that the committee was on familiarization tour of their areas of oversight functions.

Tope Ogunleye expressed the readiness of his committee to partner all necessary stakeholders towards achieving a rapid and sustainable development of the grassroots in the state.

