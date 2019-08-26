We’ll correct noticeable flaws in future elections – Kwara REC

Malam Garba Attahiru-Madami, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kwara, says the commission is determined to correcting all the flaws recorded during the 2019 general elections, in future elections in the state.

He made this known on Monday in Ilorin while declaring open a two-day refresher training for local government training officers (LGTO) drawn from all the 16 local government areas of the state.

Attahiru-Madami urged participants to show demonstrable knowledge of the electoral process and the ability to organise and conduct elections.

He said that the aim of the training was to perfect the electoral process so that INEC staffers would be able to produce hitch-free elections.

“The training will also enable us to correct the lapses discovered during the last election so as to enable members of staff conduct elections with fewer flaws,” the REC added.

According to him, the training, which is being held in all the 36 states and Abuja, is in line with INEC’s objective of training and retraining its staffers to build their capacity.

“The Electoral Training Study Cycle (ETSC), was introduced by The Electoral Institute and it was aimed at training all INEC staffers on electoral processes,” he said.

Attaihuru-Madami said that another four-day training of 20 selected members of staff at INEC state office and eight selected local government workers at senatorial district level would commence on Wednesday at Ilorin, Shao and Omu-Aran.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that topics for discussion at the training include “Legal Framework of Election Administration” as well as “Electoral System Design and Election Management Bodies”.

Others are “Election Cycle”, “Election Stakeholders” and “Election and Governance”.

