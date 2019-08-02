We’ll cooperate with private sector to revive our manufacturing sector – Wike

…As Wike commissions Alcon Low Voltage Panels Assembly Plant in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, on Wednesday, commissioned the new Alcon Nigeria Limited Low Voltage Panels Assembly Plant in Port Harcourt, declaring that his administration will continue to work with the private sector to revive the manufacturing sector of the state.

Governor Wike, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Ipalibo Harry Banigo, said that his administration is committed to creating the right environment for investors to develop more factories in Rivers State.

He said: “The Rivers State Government will cooperate with the private sector to revive our manufacturing sector. Our commitment is to revive the Trans Amadi Industry Layout.

“The ultimate goal is to generate employment opportunities for our youths. As we continue to encourage private investors to come to the state, we urge them to look towards our youths for skilled labour, as most of them are qualified “.

Governor Wike urged the organised Private sector to form a pressure group to prevail on the Federal Government to revive the two ports in Rivers State.

He said that once the two Rivers ports become functional, they will take off the unnecessary pressure on Lagos Ports, thereby expanding the National Economy.

“I want to call on the leadership of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) to work with other stakeholders to form a pressure group to prevail on the Federal Government to make our seaports functional in Rivers State. That way, the revival of our manufacturing sector will be made easier “, he said.

Governor Wike expressed delight that Alcon Nigeria Limited sited the Assembly Plant in Rivers State. He said that Rivers State is safe for investors, adding that the State Government is working to make the state even more conducive for investors.

Chairman of Alcon Nigeria Limited, Tunde Ayeni said that the plant has been established to help grow the nation’s economy.

He noted that Rivers State has a hospitable investment climate, saying that he enjoys the working environment in the state.

Ayeni thanked the Bank of Industry for the support that led to setting up the factory. He said that the facility came to fruition within two years.

Managing Director of Alcon Nigeria Limited, Gerardo Della Santa said the successful completion and operation of the factory is a landmark development. He noted that the factory will enhance technology transfer by its operation.

He informed that the factory has received all required National and International Certifications to produce Low Voltage Panels.

President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Engr Mansur Ahmed said that the process of reviving the Manufacturing Sector in Port Harcourt should continue as the city deserves to be the industrial hub of the country.

“The time has come for the Public and Private Sectors to work together to grow industries “, he said.

Ahmed noted that the contribution of the manufacturing sector to the economy should grow from nine percent to 15 percent. According to him, the manufacturing sector must take advantage of the African Continental Agreement on free trade.

“Rivers State Government is one of the most private sector friendly governments in the country. The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria will like to work with the State Government to grow the sector “, he said.

Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Mr Simbi Wabote said that with the successful establishment of the Alcon Assembly of Low Voltage Panels, there will be no further need to import such products.

Executive Director (Manufacturing) of Alcon Nigeria Limited , Engr Uba Obasi said that the Low Voltage Panels Assembly Plant seeks to bridge the current gap of providing value added quality products to the local market as an authorised channel partner builder with ABB (one of the largest multinational electrical engineering organisation).

He said that in addition to ABB Certification as authorised panel builders operating IEC 61439 Part 1 and 2 Construction of Low Voltage Assemblies, the company also has ISO 14001:2015 Certificates for Quality and Environmental Systems, SON Certification for MANCAP and Category A NCEC Certificate for Electrical Switchgear and Panel Building from the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board.

The Commissioning ceremony attracted the major clients of Alcon Nigeria Limited which include: SPDC, Addax, Indorama, NAOC, PHED, Greenville LNG, SNEPCO, NLNG amongst others.

Vanguard