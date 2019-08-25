We’ll build a stronger unity in Delta South PDP — Takeme

By Festus Ahon

The new leadership of the Delta South chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has visited the Senior Political Adviser to the Governor, Chief Solomon Funkekeme with a promise to build a stronger unity among party members in the senatorial district.

The Delta South Chairman of the party, Chief Jullius Takeme who led others to the office of the Senior Political Adviser in Asaba, said the focus is to ensure that PDP maintains its dominance in the senatorial district.

He said the party was solidly on ground in the senatorial district which accounted for the overwhelming victory recorded in the last election.

Takeme, a former Commissioner for Urban Renewal during the first tenure of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa promised to build on the legacies of his predecessor in office.

He said Delta South remains a stronghold of the PDP and was not relenting in the dream of the state and national leadership of the party towards building better party structures from ward to national level.

While congratulating the Senior Political Adviser on his well deserved appointment, Takeme said PDP in the district was already strategizing for the 2023 election and would record greater victory in the election.

Vanguard