We haven’t received names of cleared ministerial nominees – Presidency

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — TWENTY- four hours after the Senate confirmed 43 ministerial nominees forwarded to it for screening, the Presidency, yesterday, said it was yet to receive the list of those cleared.

Fielding questions from journalists, yesterday, in Abuja, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, disclosed that the Presidency has not received the list of the 43 ministerial nominees cleared by the Senate.

On when President Muhammadu Buhari would constitute his cabinet, Senator Enang noted that it was subject to when the Presidency received correspondence from the Senate.

He said: “The President, upon receipt of communication from the National Assembly, will on a date he will fix, notify the screened and cleared nominee, with a view to inaugurating them.”

He Justified the practice of sending the list of ministerial nominees to the Senate without portfolios attached.

