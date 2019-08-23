We have tourism blueprint — Emeka Ihedioha

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State yesterday, said he was ready to reveal his blueprint for the development of the tourism sector in the state.

Governor Ihedioha stated this in Owerri through his Commissioner for Tourism, Creative Art and Culture, Chijoke Nzekwe, at the creative art seminar organised by the British Council.

This is just as the Director of Programmes, British Council, Ojoma Ochai, said the aim of the British Council was to help the youths of the state develop their skills as well as empower them in business skills.

According to the state commissioner, “the state government has a blueprint on tourism which will be revealed to Imo people and the country soon.

“There is a new ministry called Creative Art, Tourism and Culture; there was no such minaret before now that shows the commitment of the state government in line with the governor’s Rebuild Imo agenda.

“The endowment in this state, in this sector is unbelievable. We are richly blessed with creativity. When you look at Nollywood, it is populated by our people.

“Hospitality is a natural attribute of our people. Looking at the revenue that will be generated in this sector will be comparable to the oil-rich countries.”

Vanguard