We have made commitment reverse illegal migration – Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said that his administration is creating more economic opportunities for residents of the state to reverse illegal migration and human trafficking.

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki (middle); Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Taiwo Akerele (2nd right); Chairman, Edo State Taskforce Against Human Trafficking, Prof. Yinka Omorogbe (right); Swiss Ambassador to Nigeria, Steiler Georg (2nd left); Migration Adviser, Embassy of Switzerland, Jolanda Pfister

According to the governor, creating such opportunities in areas most prone to irregular migration and human trafficking, would discourage people from undertaking risky journeys and provide the needed incentives for them to realise their dreams at home.

Obaseki said this when he received the Swiss Ambassador to Nigeria, Steiner George, who paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, in Benin City, the state capital.

He explained that his administration has been fighting human trafficking and irregular migration using short, medium and long term strategies, in partnership with local and international stakeholders.

He said: “We are providing our people with highly sought-after skills and creating opportunities for jobs, emphasising training, especially technical training and improving their chances of employment.

“As a government, we have made a commitment politically to focus on the issue. We have established our own Taskforce and in the last two years, we have attracted international partners who have joined forces with us to fight the scourge.”

Obaseki added: “We are of the conviction that if we can create several of such economic opportunities in the areas that are most prone to the scourge, we will be addressing some of the issues causing this scourge. We have done quite a bit as we work to see how we can optimise the resources available to us”.

He told his guest that his administration is trying to create a portal where those interested in doing something in the area of migration will indicate interest.

Responding, Ambassador Steiner Georg commended the governor for his commitment to addressing the issue and for setting up institutions that will sustain the fight against illegal migration.

He noted that the governor was approaching the problem the best way, by resorting to partnering with other stakeholders; organisations and countries.

The Ambassador pledged his country’s “commitment to continue to make valuable input to your efforts for the benefits of the young people in the State”.

