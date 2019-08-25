We have closed no road in Taraba- Tiv Group

By Femi Bolaji- Jalingo

The Tiv Cultural and Social Association in Taraba state has refuted accusations by Southern Taraba Youth Forum, that the Tivs in the state have closed some major roads linking Southern Taraba and other parts of the state.

President General of the Group, Goodman Dahida who spoke to Vanguard on Sunday, described the allegations as baseless and should be disregarded.

Recall that Southern Taraba Youth Forum at a briefing at the weekend gave seven days ultimatum for the reopening of 6 major roads linking the zone to other parts of the state, which they accused the Tivs of closing.

According to Dahida, “no Tiv man in Taraba state have closed any road.

” They claiming the Tivs have blocked the highway is so pathetic and unfortunate because we should be the ones crying foul over what is happening on the highway.

“We have been living there peacefully with everyone and we have not seen any Tiv man who was paraded by Security agents among those arrested for all the crimes of Kidnapping and armed robbery which they have accused the Tivs of committing.

“Just last Saturday, we were with his Excellency to complain about what is happening, and he promised to talk to the security agents, local government chairmen and traditional rulers so that the highways would be safe for every passerby to move freely.”

