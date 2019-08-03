We are putting Nigeria on global map – Decagon boss

By Olayinka Ajayi

Technology investor and founder of Decagon Institute, Chika Nwobi has concluded plans to place Nigeria on a global map as a source of outstanding engineering talent through the training of 30,000 Nigerians as software engineers.

Speaking in Lagos, Nwobi said:“We are contributing to putting Nigeria on the global map as a source of outstanding engineering talent. To that effect, we want to collaborate with all stakeholders to achieve this goal. We aim to train 5,000 engineers over the next five years, with each engineer training and mentoring at least one individual as well. This will create a ripple effect of at least 30,000 world-class Nigerian engineers in the next five years in software engineering.

“We are transforming fast learners into world-class software developers and connect them to job opportunities. Our programme takes a year and compresses into six intensive months. The learning experience, coupled with a comprehensive welfare package (accommodation, feeding, internet, laptop, stipend) keeps students focused solely on learning, thus producing well-rounded engineers; possessing broad technical knowledge and deep problem solving skills”.

The software investor further stated the programme is very rigorous and based on merit. Saying “Successful applicants are trained on technical skills to be able to perform exceptionally well at core tasks, and are equipped with leadership and soft skills to be able to think and act strategically as team members and leaders. We also facilitate job placements with a growing network of hiring partners comprised of the best organizations to work in Nigeria”.

Vanguard