We are not aware of El-Zakzaky’s release – IMN

ABUJA – Proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, has said it is not aware that the release of its supreme leader, Ibrahim Elzakzaky, from the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS, has been activated.

Speaking with Vanguard on Monday night, Chairman of Free Zakzaky Campaign Committee of IMN, Sheikh Abdulrahman Abubakar, said the Muslim sect is only aware that the DSS has been served certified true copies of the court ruling.

Asked to react to the news of El-Zakzaky’s release, Abubakar said: “Let me confirm first. The report we received a few minutes ago is that the DSS has acknowledged receipt of the Court ruling, and the security agency are currently in liaison with relevant authorities to find a way how to activate the judicial order fully. I can only tell you that we have not received Sheikh El-Zakzaky yet.

Breaking: DSS releases El-Zakzaky

“However, if there is any new development, I will let you. We are still monitoring the situation.”

The Department of State Services (DSS) has promised to comply with Court order granting the leader Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, bail.

A Kaduna State High Court, yesterday, granted the Cleric’s bail application to enable him and his wife travel to India for medical attention.

The Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya confirmed the released in a brief statement in Abuja Monday.

The DSS was silent on the fate of Zeenatu.

The statement reads in full, “This is to inform the public that the Department of State Services (DSS) has received the order granting Ibrahim EL-ZAKZAKY leave to travel to India for medical treatment.

“Consequently, the Service is liaising with relevant stakeholders to ensure compliance.

Conformity with the order is in line with the Service’s avowed commitment to the Rule of Law inherent in a democracy.”

