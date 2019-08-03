We are going to relaunch our security trust fund, ,says Abiodun

By DAUD OLATUNJI

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun said he would present amended Security Trust Fund to the state house of assembly to strengthen the safety of lives and property.

Abiodun also noted that the South West would be having a joint security patrol team that would have law enforcement agencies across the border of the region, adding that the patrol would ensure no hiding place was available for criminals in the region.

The governor who made this known at a day sensitization program on the vision and focus of the state government towards the preparation of year 2020 budget, held at the Oba’s Complex, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, said his administration would ensure that the amended Security Trust Fund has all the governance it requires.

” We are going to be relaunching our security trust fund, we have an amended bill that is on its way to the house of assembly now, because, we look at the existing bill, we compared it to other bills in other states where the security trust fund had worked very effectively and efficiently, we’ve identified the gaps in our bill and we have sent an amended version of the bill to the house of assembly.

” The new security trust fund will have all the governance that it requires, it will have a Chairman, Executive Secretary, board, it will have a commitment from a few financial institution of note and a few people from the private sector that are committed to serving on the board, we are also committed to funding this fund, we on the part of the state will also commit to our funding as well,” he said.

He commended the Civil Service for its rear professionalism and commitment to the Ogun State Project, saying that by the virtue of the support his administration had gotten from the civil service, the vision had become a joint one.

” Let me also state that by virtue of the enormous cooperation and massive support that we have received from the entire public service of our fear state, that vision has become indeed a joint vision, one cannot but be elated and assured that we will indeed be very successful in these building our future together agenda.

“Let me therefore commend the entire civil service of Ogun State for the demonstration of rear professionalism and commitment to the Ogun State project, as a person, I am assured of the efficiency, professionalism, commitment and dedication of our public service in the last two months, we have seen what positive impact our public service could have on the development of our dear state if properly harnessed,” he said.

He noted that it was important to come together and chart a cause for the implementation and development agenda of the state, adding that the task ahead which was enormous requires the input of all indigenes of the state.

Abiodun who also disclosed that his administration was irrevocably committed towards making the state the destination of choice, not only in Nigeria, but the continent, said his administration would take the advantage of its geographical location as the gateway to the country and its proximity to the fifth largest economy in the country and the window to the West African corridor.

The helmsman further disclosed that his administration had began to formulate some policies which would begin to manifest in concrete programs, adding that the programs would ensure that existing investments thrives and new ones attracted into the state.

Abiodun promised that his administration would ensure it fulfils all the tenets of good governance, saying that for a government to be considered as offering good governance, it must be a government that would be participatory, inclusive, transparent, accountable and obey the rule of law.

In his welcome address, the Director of Budget, Mr. Tomiwa Osibodu noted that it was heartwarming that the present administration in the state was taking the right step in the right direction, adding that the event was symbolic because the meeting was the first formal contact between the administration and all stakeholders, particularly, the budget committed in the Ministries.

He said the forum was convened to avail the people on the focus, vision and aspirations of the administration, especially at a point in the year that the state was expected in line with the budget calendar to commence the preparation of the 2020 budget exercise, adding that the program was supposed to reposition the state for the challenges ahead as a state.

Vanguard