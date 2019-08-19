Breaking News
Translate

WAP returns with ‘The Babington Family’

On 10:10 pmIn Entertainmentby

By Rotimi Agbana

Wale Adenuga Productions is set to take the silver screen by storm again as it  releases a new TV drama series titled ‘The Babington Family.’

Adenuga

The story centres around the titular family and Nnenna (of the Nnenna& Friends fame). In her quest to correct social ills and promote family value, she finds herself serving as a governess in the Babingtons’ home, and it becomes a roller coaster ride both inside and outside the home. It’s a family programme with a youth bias due to the prominence of talented young acts in the series.

Babalakin, Nnamani, Kashamu, others on AMCON’s top 20 debtors’ list(Opens in a new browser tab)

The series also features brilliant performances by your favourite superstars; Olayinka Ademo (Nnenna), Vivian Anani, Nobert Young, Kunle Coker, Amaechi bMuonagor, Omo Ibadan, Kalu Ikeagwu, Joke Muyiwa among other notable artistes.

According to Wale Adenuga Jnr, ‘The Babington Family’ drama will start airing  on NTA Network,wapTV on Dstv, StarTimes among other pay TV stations nationwide from October, 2019.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.