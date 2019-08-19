WAP returns with ‘The Babington Family’

By Rotimi Agbana

Wale Adenuga Productions is set to take the silver screen by storm again as it releases a new TV drama series titled ‘The Babington Family.’

The story centres around the titular family and Nnenna (of the Nnenna& Friends fame). In her quest to correct social ills and promote family value, she finds herself serving as a governess in the Babingtons’ home, and it becomes a roller coaster ride both inside and outside the home. It’s a family programme with a youth bias due to the prominence of talented young acts in the series.

The series also features brilliant performances by your favourite superstars; Olayinka Ademo (Nnenna), Vivian Anani, Nobert Young, Kunle Coker, Amaechi bMuonagor, Omo Ibadan, Kalu Ikeagwu, Joke Muyiwa among other notable artistes.

According to Wale Adenuga Jnr, ‘The Babington Family’ drama will start airing on NTA Network,wapTV on Dstv, StarTimes among other pay TV stations nationwide from October, 2019.

Vanguard