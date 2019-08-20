Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Wadume: Suspected Taraba kidnap kingpin arrested

On 3:31 pmIn Crime Alert, Crime Guardby

Suspected kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Wadume, who was fingered in the circumstances that led to the killing of three police officers and a civilian has been arrested, Premium Times reports.

 

Details soon…

VANGUARD

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.