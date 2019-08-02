Breaking News
Translate

Video: Pandemonium as herdsmen invade UniAbuja

On 1:56 pmIn Newsby

There was pandemonium in the premises of University of Abuja (UniAbuja) in the early hours of Friday, as suspected herdsmen, allegedly invaded Medical Students’ hostel, attacking and injuring occupants.

University of Abuja Medical Student Hostel allegedly raided by Fulani Herdsmen
University of Abuja Medical Student Hostel allegedly raided by Fulani Herdsmen

Umuahia FMC tackles diversion of patients(Opens in a new browser tab)

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, a social media user, Dr. Valentine Favour, who posted a video of the incident on his twitter handle,  said “the herdsmen were there to kill the students and possibly steal their belongings.”

Gunmen kill Delta Poly staff(Opens in a new browser tab)

The twitter user said the injured students are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Abuja.

College of Education gets N621.9m from TetFund(Opens in a new browser tab)

See the photos and video below:

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.