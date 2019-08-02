Video: Pandemonium as herdsmen invade UniAbuja

There was pandemonium in the premises of University of Abuja (UniAbuja) in the early hours of Friday, as suspected herdsmen, allegedly invaded Medical Students’ hostel, attacking and injuring occupants.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, a social media user, Dr. Valentine Favour, who posted a video of the incident on his twitter handle, said “the herdsmen were there to kill the students and possibly steal their belongings.”

The twitter user said the injured students are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Abuja.

