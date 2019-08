This Masquerade used that their long cane to whip a Soldier’s GF in Ojuelegba .. Wish him well > pic.twitter.com/cDlhJmwuFJ — SirLAMPS (@Super_Spotter) August 12, 2019

A video has gone viral where a soldier was seen flogging a masquerade, while his other colleagues make a mockery of it.

Minimum Wage: FG not sincere, says Labour

The video which location was not disclosed showed the masquerade pleading for help but could not find any.

Vanguard