Video: FBI arrests some indicted persons in US

By Nwafor Sunday

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, has arrested some persons accused of money laundering thereby making progress in its quest for justice.

Displaying how they were arrested, ABCWorldnews via its tweeter handle said; “BUSTED: New video shows federal authorities in Los Angeles, arresting nearly a dozen people, part of a 252-count indictment that accuses 80 people in the U.S. and Nigeria, of participating in a conspiracy to steal millions of dollars through fraud schemes.”

Watch video below:

Vanguard

BUSTED: New video shows federal authorities in Los Angeles, arresting nearly a dozen people, part of a 252-count indictment that accuses 80 people in the U.S. and Nigeria, of participating in a conspiracy to steal millions of dollars through fraud schemes. https://t.co/GZByCpZAiQ pic.twitter.com/oxwsgokx2W — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) August 22, 2019