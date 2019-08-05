…As City of Knowledge Academy rewards excellence among students

The Vice-Chancellor of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, Professor Ganiyu Olatunde, has charged the graduating students of the City of Knowledge Academy (CKA), Ijebu Ode, also in Ogun State to imbibe patience and the fear of God in their future endeavours. He made the call at the 6th Honours’ Day Ceremony of the school, held on 11 July, 2019.

In his remarks, the university don, who was the guest speaker at the event, advised the out-going students of the school, to build their leadership potentials by being creative, innovative, actionable, accountable and maintaining self-discipline, attributes that, according to him, would enable them achieve success in their chosen careers.

“As you prepare to face the challenges on your journey to greatness, I greatly implore you to exhibit patience, be prayerful and have the fear of God in all your dealings,” Professor Olatunde advised the graduating students of the school.

Earlier in her address, the Head of School, Ms. Abiola Lamikanra informed the audience that the Honours’ Day Ceremony is aimed at showcasing the best of the City of Knowledge Academy (CKA) as well as celebrating the students who have distinguished themselves during the outgoing school year.

According to her: “Today we celebrate not just the Year 12 students who leave the school, but also the students who have excelled in various areas of school life. Today we showcase the best of CKA, founded on the three ethical pillars of Culture, Character and Confidence.”

She extolled the Class of 2019 saying, “judging by their results in a couple of external examinations and all the activities they have engaged in over the years, I am assured that they are all confident in their interactions with their juniors, peers, adults and the public and I am emboldened to say that their character will stand the test of time.”

Lamikanra said one of the students of the school, Zainab Lawal, who took the IGCSE examinations passed with 3A*s, 4As, 1 B & 1C, and also scored 293 in the Joint Matriculation Examinations, organized by JAMB.

The high points of the day were the presentation of awards and certificates to deserving students who excelled in the various academic and extra-curricular activities of the school in the last academic session. Among the honorees are Zainab Lawal, the Valedictorian of the Class of 2019 and the out-going Head Girl who bagged the Best Graduating Student award with a GPA of 4.2 and has also been offered admission by two colleges in the USA.

Others are Sidikat Olajuwon who bagged nine awards including the Best Student in Her Year, Best Behaved Student in the School, Best in Science, Best in Physics and Best in Art awards. Also, Omasirichi Tasie-Amadi, a 13-year-old Year 9 student, went home with the prize of the year as the best overall student with a cumulative grade point of 4.3. She was also named, the best student in the Languages Department and is known for her prowess in playing the clarinet.

Established in 2013, City of Knowledge Academy (CKA) is a co-educational secondary institution aimed at providing excellent academic and leadership training for young minds. The institution is an outstanding boost to the nation’s quest for academic excellence, providing invaluable opportunities in a safe and secure environment for the holistic development of the child.

The ever vibrant and robust School Orchestra thrilled and entertained the audience made of guests, parents and the friends of the School and earned the admiration of the Guest Speaker who extended an invitation to the group to perform at a University function in the coming school year. The CKA Dance group thoroughly entertained the audience with a Zulu dance to cap it all!

