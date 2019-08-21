VerifyMe invests in integrated identity verification portal

By Juliet Umeh

Verification platform, VerifyMe, has launched a verification product, Self-Managed Verification Platform, MVP, a portal which enables industry growth through trust.

It is described as the first integrated identity verification and know your customer, KYC platform in the country.

The portal which the developers say is recognised by the Nigerian Identity Management Commission, NIMC; Bank Verification Number, BVN, Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, and Driver’s Licenses, is a proprietary solution that offers real-time ID verifications integrated with employment history reports and other key people data points to enable faster decisions for Nigerians to get services.

Chief Executive Officer of the platform, Esigie Aguele, said: “Anyone looking to engage in a person-to-person or business-to-person transaction can benefit from VerifyMe reports. If you are an employer, landlord, loan or service provider, requesting a VerifyMe One Identity Report is the first step to a successful interaction.”

Explaining how the portal works, Aguele said: “Our OneIdentity Report delivers real time ID authentication with secure last mile verification checks that meet CBN tier 3, and international Anti-Money Laundering, AML, directive standards. We deliver all results in one report or over API for our business customers.

“Our goal is to solve the trust issue so businesses can process and deliver more real-time services to their customers, while making the verification process painless and efficient.”

With the portal, VerifyMe says it is offering organizations a solution that takes away the problem of not knowing enough about a customer.

Vanguard