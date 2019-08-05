Uzairue clan endorses Obaseki/Shaibu for second term

..JPU lauds Obaseki’s achievements

Ahead of the 2020 gubernatorial election in Edo State, Uzairue people in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, have endorsed Governor Godwin Obaseki and Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu for a second term in office.

The endorsement was conveyed in a letter by Jattu Progressive Union (JPU) and signed by the Chairman, Rev. Dr. Felix Oshionebo; Secretary General, Mohammed Kassim; Vice Chairman, Pastor J.A. Ukpokodu; Public Relations Officer, TPL Bismark Oshiokpekhai; Auditor General, Alhaji Muhammed Amionalumhe and the Galadima of Uzairue, Chief Alh. Yusuf Bello (Ex. Officio).

According to JPU, the endorsement was informed by the developmental strides of the Governor and his deputy in their community and the entire state.

“Members of Jattu Progressives Union, Benin Branch, and the entire Uzairue people wholeheartedly commend the Executive Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki and the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu for the developmental strides in our community and Edo State at large,” the association said.

The letter added: “In the light of the above, members of Jattu Progressive Union, Benin Branch, and the entire Uzairue people hereby endorse the Governor and his deputy for a second term in office to continue the good work. God bless the governor, God bless the deputy, God bless Edo State.”

Vanguard