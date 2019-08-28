US Open: Nadal sweeps into second round

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Rafael Nadal launched his tilt at a fourth US Open title with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 rout of Australian world number 60 John Millman on Tuesday.
The Spanish second seed will face another Australian, Thanasi Kokkinakis, in the second round after taking just over two hours to see off Millman, the player who stunned Roger Federer in the last 16 here a year ago.
