US Open: Nadal sweeps into second round

Rafael Nadal launched his tilt at a fourth US Open title with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 rout of Australian world number 60 John Millman on Tuesday.

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after scoring a point while playing John Millman of Australia during their Round 1 men’s Singles tennis match at the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on August 27, 2019. (Photo by Don Emmert / AFP)

The Spanish second seed will face another Australian, Thanasi Kokkinakis, in the second round after taking just over two hours to see off Millman, the player who stunned Roger Federer in the last 16 here a year ago.

