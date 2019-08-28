UPU Youth Wing President congratulates new NDDC MD, Okumagba

The President of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), Youth Wing, Worldwide, Comrade Louis Anidi, has congratulated Mr. Benard Okumagba over his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari as the new Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Anidi, who spoke during a phone conversation, said that this appointment was an attestation to the fact that Okumagba was a performer.

The Urhobo youth leader urged the new NDDC boss to use this opportunity to continue to contribute his own quota to the development of the Niger Delta region, as he expressed confidence that the new NDDC MD will not betray the trust reposed in him.

Continuing, Anidi called on Okumagba to carry all Niger Delta states along, as he advised the MD not to allow any project to be abandoned in the region because of lack of funds.

He added: “Youths in Urhobo land are ready to partner with you and offer our assistance whenever the need arises. We pledge our further support and look forward to a productive tenure and cooperation as you serve your father land in this new capacity.

Comr. Anidi also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the choice of Okumagba as the Managing Director of the commission, adding that his ability is to reposition things in the commission is in no doubt.