UPDATED: DSS transfers Sowore to Abuja

By Nwafor Sunday

The Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, in the 2019 general elections, Omoyele Sowore, has been moved to Abuja, by the Department of the State Service, DSS.

Recall that the human rights campaigner was arrested around 1:30am on Saturday at his residence. His arrest according to the national legal adviser of AAC, Mr. Inibehe Effiong, was connected with his planned protest on Monday, 5th of August.

However, Tope Akinyode, one of Sowore’s lawyers, according to the TheCable, had said he visited the head office of the command in Lagos but was denied access to the activist.

His words, “As Lawyer to Mr. Omoyele Sowore, Publisher of Sahara Reporters, I visited the DSS office at CMD Road, Ketu, Lagos, together with other notable Nigerians. Mr. Sowore had been arrested in a ‘gestapo’ manner in the early hours of today (Saturday).

“When we got to the DSS office, we were denied entrance into the Police Building arrogantly. As much as I persuaded them that the ‘accused’ has lawful right of access to his Lawyer as enshrined under Section 35 (2) of the 1999 Constitution, my advice fell on the deaf ears of the Police Officers who claimed that their boss wasn’t around and I have to wait till Monday (working day) before I could be let in.

Following his arrest, Nigerians have demanded for his immediate release, noting that his arrest was unlawful, unconstitutional and barbaric.

But the Nigerian Police through the Inspector General have warned Nigerians not to take part in the scheduled protest, noting that #RevolutionNow, a hash tag created by Sowore for the protest is a treasonable felony.

Vanguard