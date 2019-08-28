Breaking News
Updated: ABU confirms kidnap of its students

Ben Agande Kaduna

Ben Agande Kaduna

The Management of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria has confirmed that three of its final year students from the Faculty of Law were kidnapped on Kaduna-Abuja highway.

A statement issued by the university’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr Ismai’l Shehu said the university authorities and parents of the affected students were making efforts to secure their release.

“Yes, it is true that our students, three of them, from the Faculty of Law have been kidnapped.

Three students of the Faculty of Law were kidnapped on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway. But efforts are being made by the University, and parents of the affected students to secure their immediate release” he said.

