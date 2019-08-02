UNN final year student stabbed to death

By Chinenyeh Ozor

University of Nigeria, Nsukka community were over the weekend thrown into confusion and panic as a final year student of the department of Public Administration and Local Government (PALG) was allegedly stabbed to death by a fellow student over payment of electricity bill at the students lodge in the university.

Vanguard gathered that the deceased final year student identified as Chukwudi Mbah allegedly had heated arguments over payment of electricity bill with the lodge President Asogwa Nnamdi (aka Tiny) which resulted to a serious fighting that took several minutes for other students to separate the two.

An eyewitness told Vanguard that the deceased final year student was inability to pay his share of the electric bill of the Alfred lodge may be based on his financial position, noting that he failed to explain to the lodge president reasons behind his inability to pay, rather engaged him in a heated argument. He noted that his assailant “Tiny” could not listen to people pleading with him to leave the matter for another time.

The augument escalated into a serious fight, only for the lodge president Nnamdi (aka Tiny) to dash into the room, pulled kitchen knife and stabbed Chukwudi who collapsed immediately and other students of the lodge took to their heels for safety.

“Other students scampered for safety immediately the incident happened, wailing and shouting that someone has been stabbed while the deceased lay in pool of his own blood for a long period of time before help could come to take him to the university medical center, the boy has allegedly gave up the ghost”

The lodge has been deserted since the tragic incident to evade police arrest and brutality.

Contacted for comment, a competent senior police officer who pleaded anonymous confirmed the incident at Alfred lodge in the university, saying that the matter has been transferred to the state criminal investigation department (CID)Enugu for further investigations while the assailant of the final year student has been arrested and is currently helping the police on investigation.

Vanguard