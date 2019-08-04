By Elizabeth Adegbesan

UNION Bank has announced the launch of the 2019 EdTech Challenge, aimed at promoting innovation in the education sector.

The bank in a statement said the edTech Challenge is the third edition of the annual Innovation Challenge series and aims to discover, showcase and support innovative, cutting-edge technologies with the potential to transform Nigeria’s education system. The challenge reinforces the bank’s commitment to innovation and education, underpinning its dedication to enabling success in Nigeria.

During the entry period from July 30 to August 28, 2019, entries will be received on the Union Bank website, from anyone with innovative technological solutions that demonstrate a strong potential to transform the education system. Entries are expected from students, teachers, developers, designers, fintechs and tech companies.

The competition is being put together in partnership with VHA Services, a Lagos-based professional services and coaching organisation that supports individuals and companies to set up, build and grow sustainable ventures.

Speaking on the launch of the competition and Union Bank’s support for education, the chief digital and innovation officer, Lola Cardoso said: “The edTech challenge links two areas that Union Bank is passionate about – Education and Innovation, and our focus on these two areas stems from the realisation that they are crucial to driving development and sustainable impact in Nigeria. We are focused on collaborations and partnerships that will boost the development of education and shape a better, more sustainable future.”

Vanguard