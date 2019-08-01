UNESCO partners Caleb varsity on Media, Info education

By Dayo Adesulu

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO, has partnered Caleb University, Imota, Lagos State on Media and Information to boost education in the our country.

The institution explained that the pilot programme was designed to create opportunities for students to obtain practical skills in international standards of news gathering as well as news breaking.

In his reaction to the development, the Head of Department, Mass Communication Department at Caleb University, Kayode Okunade said he believes that the partnership was a great opportunity for the institution and students to thrive in information technology.

He said: “The United Nations special agency’s programme will improve the curriculum of media and information literacy in Nigerian universities”.

“The program is expected to equip the students with tools for proper information dissemination especially in this era of fake news.”