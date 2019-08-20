Ukraine friendly: Injury knocks out Ebuehi

Super Eagles may be without Tyronne Ebuehi for their international friendly against Ukraine after the young defender picked up an injury during a training with his club Benfica last week.

Reports in Portugal suggest that it will take Ebuehi six weeks to fully recover from the muscle injury which effectively rules him out of the friendly billed for September 10 in Kiev.

READ ALSO:

Ebuehi’s highly promising career has been slowed down since he joined Benfica from Dutch side ADO Den Haag before the start of last season.

He spent the whole of last season nursing a cruciate ligament injury he copped in the Portuguese side’s training session.

VANGUARD