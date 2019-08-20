Breaking News
Translate

Ukraine friendly: Injury knocks out Ebuehi

On 4:33 amIn News, Sportsby

Super Eagles may be without Tyronne Ebuehi for their international friendly against Ukraine after the young defender picked up an injury during a training with his club Benfica last week.

Ebuehi
Ebuehi

Reports in Portugal suggest that it will take Ebuehi six weeks to fully recover from the muscle injury which effectively rules him out of the friendly billed for September 10 in Kiev.

READ ALSO: Marco Asensio: Real Madrid star could miss season after rupturing ACL

Ebuehi’s highly promising career has been slowed down since he joined Benfica from Dutch side ADO Den Haag before the start of last season.

He spent the whole of last season nursing a cruciate ligament injury he copped in the Portuguese side’s training session.

VANGUARD

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.