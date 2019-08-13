Recent winners of the UEFA Super Cup before European champions Liverpool and Europa League winners Chelsea meet in the 2019 match in Istanbul on Wednesday:
2018: Atletico Madrid (ESP)
2017: Real Madrid (ESP)
2016: Real Madrid (ESP)
2015: Barcelona (ESP)
2014: Real Madrid (ESP)
2013: Bayern Munich (GER)
2012: Atletico Madrid (ESP)
2011: Barcelona (ESP)
2010: Atletico Madrid (ESP)
2009: Barcelona (ESP)
Most overall wins
5: Barcelona (ESP), AC Milan (ITA)
4: Real Madrid (ESP)
3: Liverpool (ENG), Atletico Madrid (ESP)