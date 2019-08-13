Breaking News
UEFA Super Cup winners

Recent winners of the UEFA Super Cup before European champions Liverpool and Europa League winners Chelsea meet in the 2019 match in Istanbul on Wednesday:

2018: Atletico Madrid (ESP)

2017: Real Madrid (ESP)

2016: Real Madrid (ESP)

2015: Barcelona (ESP)

2014: Real Madrid (ESP)

2013: Bayern Munich (GER)

2012: Atletico Madrid (ESP)

2011: Barcelona (ESP)

2010: Atletico Madrid (ESP)

2009: Barcelona (ESP)

Most overall wins

5: Barcelona (ESP), AC Milan (ITA)

4: Real Madrid (ESP)

3: Liverpool (ENG), Atletico Madrid (ESP)

