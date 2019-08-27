Udeogaranya advocates S-East seaport at Ohambele

A former All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential aspirant and now, chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and one of those expected to vie for the Anambra 2022 governorship race, Chief Charles Udeogaranya, has tasked state governments and the people of South-East region to set up a six-million TEU seaport in Ohambele, Abia State, in a self-developmental scheme without financial recourse to the Federal Government.

He said Ohambele seaport will be strategic with its six million TEU, which would hold a quadruple (four times) capacity of the two seaports in Lagos (the Lagos Port Complex Apapa and the Tin Can Island Port Complex) put together as Ohambele is only 27 miles away from the deep sea of the Atlantic Ocean via Imo River and if vigorously pursued, should be accomplished in one to three years in phases.

Udeogaranya further stressed that “waiting on the Federal Government for economic development of the South-East will continue to be a mirage and the earlier we retrace our steps to self-help in achieving our development goals, the better.

“With a six-million TEU seaport, Ohambele would be competing with other seaports such as New York and New Jersey, U.S.A; Colombo, Sri Lanka; Yingkou, China and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam and invariably promote exports more than imports with its size.”

