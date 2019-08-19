Tyson Fury has hit back at Anthony Joshua after his rival ridiculed him for fighting Otto Wallin. The Gypsy King takes on little-known Swedish fighter Wallin in Las Vegas in September in another tune-up fight ahead of his rematch with Deontay Wilder next year, but Joshua wasn’t impressed with the opponent selection. Joshua said he would never fight ‘lower-tier heavyweights’.

After hearing the comments, Fury responded by questioning the caliber of Andy Ruiz Jr – AJ’s next opponent. ‘What about Andy Ruiz then? Was he a top tier heavyweight when he fought him? He got knocked out by him,’ Fury told Behind the Gloves.

‘No he wasn’t, that’s the answer to that question. Nobody knew who Andy Ruiz was. He was a two-week replacement opponent. ‘People only become somebody by getting an opportunity. This time last year Andy Ruiz was nobody, absolutely f****** nobody. ‘Today he’s heavyweight champion of the world. If he wasn’t given the opportunity on two weeks notice then nobody would know his name.

‘He contradicts himself quite a lot actually. AJ, you must think before you speak, you little p****.’

Joshua will rematch Ruiz Jr in December and has gone on the offensive since announcing the rematch would take place in Saudi Arabia. ‘Fury’s gonna fight Otto Wallin, no-one talks about that,’ Joshua said.

‘I fought Wallin as an amateur. These guys are cream of the crop, they shouldn’t be fighting them type of people…I can’t fight Wallin, don’t think I can ever fight lower-tier heavyweights.’ Asked why he thought Joshua was hitting out at his rivals more frequently, Fury replied: ‘He got his ass handed to him by Andy Ruiz, so now he thinks he needs to talk a bit more.’

