Two takeaways from Fashola

On 8:53 pmIn News, Politicsby

Nigeria’s newly appointed  Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN), on Wednesday in Abuja advised the staff of the ministry to consider how they could reduce cost and  wastages in projects’ implementation.

Fashola, the  former Minister of Power, Works and Housing, made the submission while addressing a cross section of workers shortly after resuming duty.

The minister said he expected all departments, agencies and parastatals under the ministry to evolve ways of cutting down costs during projects’  implementations.

The minister said the measure would assist the government to ensure utmost prudence in handling projects.

Fashola also advised  the staff of the ministry to always ensure thoroughness while preparing its annual budget to boost efficiency.

“For this reason, members of staff  will need to make their travelling   and going on annual  leave falling within  October and November very flexible to ensure successful budgeting,” he said.

Earlier, the Minister of State, Abubakar  Aliyu, said  that he had a long working relationship with Fashola, adding, “ I pledge to work harmoniously with him and the staff of the ministry”

Also speaking, the  Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Bukar Muhammed,  congratulated the ministers on their appointments and posting to the ministry.

He said that  the civil servants were required by the  constitution to support the activities of government by  providing services to the people.

The permanent secretary said that  the staff of the ministry were prepared to work with the new ministers to ensure the realisation of their  set goals.(NAN)

Vanguard

