Two injured as robbers invade UI female hall

By Ola Ajayi

IBADAN—INVASION of the postgraduate hall of residence, Abdusalami Abubakar Hall, the University of Ibadan by robbers in the early hours of yesterday has left two students of the institution injured.

The latest invasion came after the miscreants reportedly attacked female students at the popular Obafemi Awolowo Hall.

A staff of the institution told Vanguard that some residential quarters of the lecturers had been burgled by the hoodlums.

Similarly, the robbers attacked Awolowo Hall on July 11, 2019, and injured female students, the social miscreants also capitalised on the public holiday declared by the Federal Government to attack only the female wing of the Hall.

Before dispossessing the defenceless students of their property, the robbers reportedly tied the security guards on duty.

Two male students, who displayed some brave moves, were said to have been injured by the robbers who inflicted machete cuts on them.

Vanguard gathered that the robbers stormed the hall of residence around 2 am.

A student, who resides in the hall said: “They were paired in twos, moving from one room to another, collecting phones and laptops. They knew about this hostel and they were so comfortable. They had time to operate.”

“They tied up our security man. One of the two male students, who tried to stop them, was injured with machetes,” he said.

A physically challenged lady said: “They burst into my room and asked for my phone, money and purse.

“They put a machete to my neck. That was the first time I would ever experience being threatened with a cutlass.

“When they didn’t get my phone, they left my room after they discovered there was nothing to take.

Items carted away by the rampaging robbers include phones and other electronic appliances.

Invaders’ll be arrested —UI mgt

Speaking on the incident, Chairman Council Committee on Security, Professor Ademola Aremu, who visited the hall in the company of the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Idowu Olayinka, stated that the police were working hard to get the invaders arrested.

According to him, the invaders have shown a pattern in their operation by attacking female students and invading during holidays when the majority of the students had left the campus.

