Trump’s aide floats baseless conspiracy theory in Epstein suicide

Trump administration official and presidential pal, on Saturday revived a dodgy conspiracy theory about the suicide of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, suggesting a link to a long-running, sinister explanation of the suicide of former Clinton White House lawyer Vince Foster.

In an Instagram post, Patton, a regional head at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, posted a screenshot of a news story about Epstein’s suicide, and then declared, “Hillary’d!!” in a caption that accompanied it.

Patton also added the hashtag “#VinceFosterPartTwo,” referring to the baseless conspiracy theory about the gunshot-suicide of Foster in 1993 that suggests former secretary of state Hillary Clinton’s involvement in the tragic death.

The body of disgraced financier Epstein was discovered Saturday morning in his cell at the Metropolitan Correction Center (MCC).

Epstein’s failed suicide bid on July 24 at the MCC triggered wild-eyed conspiracy proponents and far-right pundits to suggest Esptein’s injuries might somehow have been linked to Clinton, and the hashtag “Clinton Body Count” was soon trending on Twitter.

Patton has been an ardent defender of President Donald Trump, standing by the boss last month after he hurled racially charged remarks against esteemed House Oversight Committee chair, Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland, and taking on the role of bigotry buffer in May, when former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen accused Trump of being a racist during congressional testimony.(NAN)

