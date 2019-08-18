True freedom through Jesus Christ(2)

By Pastor William F. Kumuyi

It was the love of God for humanity that solved the problem of sin man kind had been pondering and evaluating for centuries. And only those who would believe in Jesus and accept His offer of salvation will eventually be saved.

John 3:16 “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

You do not need to look elsewhere for your salvation, because your help is only in Jesus Christ the Saviour; and turning over a new leaf of life, without Jesus Christ as the centre piece of that decision making process, will do you no good. This is because Christ died for us while we were sinners: you do not need to be good enough for God before you could be saved from sin! If you have ‘saved’ yourself already by your moral standards, then Jesus would not have died nor would there be any basis for your salvation.

Again, if you hinge your salvation experience on water baptism, then you will end up deceiving yourself and you will remain deceived because it will be pointless for Jesus to save you since you have been saved in deception. If your church confirmation becomes the platform for your salvation, how would you experience real salvation through Jesus Christ? And if religion and or denomination becomes your sole lifeboat, I doubt that you would request a second saving from the only Saviour Jesus Christ.

None of the aforementioned, together with your arms giving to hapless many in society, can carve a niche for you before God, and trigger the ticket for your salvation from sin. But Jesus, the only way to true freedom from sin, is available and He will save you. Plug in to Him and you will catch your miracle of salvation.

1 John 3:5, 8 “And ye know that he was manifested to take away our sins; and in him is no sin. He that committeth sin is of the devil; for the devil sinneth from the beginning. For this purpose the Son of God was manifested, that he might destroy the works of the devil.”

Christ died for our sins and on that basis there is forgiveness for all the sins you must have committed on earth. He will forgive you today.

If Jesus saves you from sin, but lets you to rot in the hands of the devil, without saving you from him, your problems will still remain with you and it will become a snare that will want to take you back into sin. That is why Jesus is also committed to defeating the devil in your life too so that you would be able to experience twofold salvation.

Luke 11:2 “When a strong man armed keepeth his palace, his goods are in peace:”

Satan will always want to keep the weak and powerless sinner captive in checks and bondage because he is stronger than you are. But there is a Champion that is stronger than Satan, circumstances and daunting situations of life.

Luke 11:22 “But when a stronger than he shall come upon him, and overcome him, he taketh from him all his armour wherein he trusted, and divideth his spoils.”

A new sheriff has come to town today and He is Jesus Christ. He wants to put an end to the ills you have been suffering in the hand of Satan. Please, for your own good and for the good of your family, do not turn Him away. But let Him have complete access into your life and Satan will pack his bags, baggage and garbages out of your life and he will leave you alone.

When Jesus comes into the arena of your life the power of the devil will be broken and those tears of yours will be wiped away. Another reason you should let Jesus in to your life is because He will take gloom from you and fill your life with glory and your life will completely change for the better when Jesus comes to stay.

Many who could not conquer lust, sin and Satan, but because they found Jesus and believed in Him, today they have been able to do the impossible.

Luke 10:17-20 “And the seventy returned again with joy, saying, Lord, even the devils are subject unto us through thy name. And he said unto them, I beheld Satan as lightning fall from heaven.

Behold, I give unto you power to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy: and nothing shall by any means hurt you. Notwithstanding in this rejoice not, that the spirits are subject unto you; but rather rejoice, because your names are written in heaven.”

The instant you believe on the Lord Jesus Christ you are given a heavenly recognition, and your name written in the book of life. This should kindle emotional excitement in you because you now have the authority and anointing of a bona fide child of God and Satan knows it too.

Romans 16:20 “And the God of peace shall bruise Satan under your feet shortly. The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you. Amen.”

When you accept the salvation offer of Jesus Christ and you put your fate in the faith of our Lord and Saviour you have made peace with God. That is when God will begin to prove Himself mighty in your life and give the devil complete technical knock out from your life.

Today is the day for your emancipation from sin, Satan and any other unsettled problems. It is coming your way today and it will happen in Jesus name!

Only allow Jesus to do the hard work of taking you out from the bad habit of sinning and no power will restrain the Almighty God from delivering you.

The time has come for you to take a decision for your salvation. As you bow your head, close your eyes and begin to confess your sins and ask God for forgiveness. While you are at it, promise Him never to go back to sin, and as you accept Jesus Christ into your life, you will never remain the same again. Congratulations. You are now born again.

Vanguard