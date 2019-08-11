True freedom through Jesus Christ

By Pastor William F. Kumuyi

Matthew 1:21-23 “And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name JESUS: for he shall save his people from their sins.

Now all this was done, that it might be fulfilled which was spoken of the Lord by the prophet, saying, Behold, a virgin shall be with child, and shall bring forth a son, and they shall call his name Emmanuel, which being interpreted is, God with us.”

Sin is the appetizing snare the devil garnishes and transforms into bondage, which attracts careless gullible individuals who later end up in the state of emptiness, dejection and hopelessness for the rest of their lives on earth and beyond in eternity.

Many who have erroneously believed in the sanctimonious inducements and incentives of the devil do not live to tell the complete tale of their miserable fate and misfortune. Others who were lured by the selling points of Satan, but alive today, and because of their captivity, are suffering from untold repression, deafening spiritual oppression and emotional depression.

But there is good news for all those who are suffering under the heavy high-handedness of the devil, because God has set His sights on them, and He has sent Jesus Christ to set them free from the bondage Satan has placed on them due to the inherited problem of sin our forebears, Adam and Eve, were entangled in.

If you are one of the lot, Jesus has the power to release you from that captivity and He will do it for you today in Jesus name!

Acts 5:31 “Him hath God exalted with his right hand to be a Prince and a Saviour, for to give repentance to Israel, and forgiveness of sins.”

Jesus is the best antidote against the problem of sin ravaging our entire world and in order for you to enjoy quick solution to the general pains that come with sin you have to take pragmatic decision that calls for real time action. Such a decisive decision is the acceptance of Jesus Christ as your sin bearer and Saviour.

The moment that happens, He will break the power and stronghold of the devil in your life and He will cancel the effect of sin. That is why you need to give Him the all clear signal to act on your behalf. This is because true salvation comes from God and it is only through Jesus. As a result, you do not need to look elsewhere for nonexistent alternatives because God has put in place the resources required to rescue you out of sin and from the perils of the last judgment.

Matthew 26:28 “For this is my blood of the new testament, which is shed for many for the remission of sins.”

God loves sinners, but hates sin and that is the sole reason He permitted the death of His only begotten Son Jesus Christ to take place on the cross, a place meant for condemned lawbreakers, so that you and I would obtain forgiveness, pardon and have access and opportunity to experience His glory up above in heaven.

All have sinned and come short of the glory of God. If you examine yourself with the mirror of the word of God and come to notice some shortcomings, then be informed that you are part of the number who have sinned and have come short of the glory of God. If your children and or neighbours have fared no better, then they are living dangerously and have become endangered species waiting for the devil to strike at them.

But all that can change the moment you go into the good books of the Lord by accepting His offer of salvation and making Him your personal Lord and Saviour.

Remember that Jesus voluntarily went to Calvary to bear your shame, sorrow and punishment because you chose to live a life of sin that is punishable by death, and which could easily have been snuffed out, if not for the bold selfless sacrifice of Jesus backed up with irresistible and irredeemable love, which replaced you in the face of death.

Because He shed His divine blood to save a lost wretched like you, sunk in the mire of despondency orchestrated by the devil to ruin your destiny, you should be grateful. Simply because there is nothing else to be done that has not been done by God through the blood of Jesus to redeem you from the perilous hand of Satan so as to grant you the privilege to enjoy full and complete salvation and freedom from sin and Satan.

His blood has been shed to cancel the condemnation and punishment you evoked for disobeying the commandments of God so that you would be emancipated, saved and delivered, and thank God that today you will be delivered from your sins.

Romans 5:6 “For when we were yet without strength, in due time Christ died for the ungodly.”

The load of sin is hugely great and suppressive and that is the reason a sinner lacks the will power strength to save himself or herself from the heavy burden of sin. My friend, because you do not have the means and ability to free yourself out of the captivity of sin and Satan; Jesus had to pull over and do the needful you.

Romans 5:8 “But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.”

It was the love of God for humanity that solved the problem of sin man kind had been pondering and evaluating for centuries. And only those who would believe in Jesus and accept His offer of salvation will eventually be saved.

John 3:16 “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

You do not need to look elsewhere for your salvation, because your help is only in Jesus Christ the Saviour; and turning over a new leaf of life, without Jesus Christ as the centre piece of that decision making process, will do you no good. This is because Christ died for us while we were sinners: you do not need to be good enough for God before you could be saved from sin! If you have ‘saved’ yourself already by your moral standards, then Jesus would not have died nor would there be any basis for your salvation.

Again, if you hinge your salvation experience on water baptism, then you will end up deceiving yourself and you will remain deceived because it will be pointless for Jesus to save you since you have been saved in deception. If your church confirmation becomes the platform for your salvation, how would you experience real salvation through Jesus Christ? And if religion and or denomination become your sole lifeboat, I doubt that you would request a second saving from the only Saviour Jesus Christ.

Vanguard