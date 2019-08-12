By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

INDICATIONS has emerged that the evidence presented at the Imo State Election Petition Tribunal by the 2019 governorship candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has caused confusion in the various camps of his opponents.

It was gathered that the moves made so far, was to see how to invalidate the already admitted evidence before the tribunal which went in favour of the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Senator Uzodinma, who is challenging the declaration of Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the winner of the Imo governorship election.

As part of their strategy, they were said to have planned to achieve their aim using the two day-holiday to perfect their plans with the support of one of the northern governors as well as a former minister from the state.

Uzodinma had presented to the tribunal 366 polling units’ results which he claimed were unlawfully excluded from the original results that gave victory to Ihedioha of the PDP in the 2019 governorship election.

In what looks like an addition to this, another set of evidence was tendered before the tribunal by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) in Imo State, DCP, Rabiu Huseini, during the elections.

According to Huseini, 388 polling units results evidence, which were admitted by the tribunal was said to correspond with the Uzodinma’s earlier evidence.

At the tribunal, the evidence which triggered a heated argument which lasted for over four hours, between the Uzodinma’s counsel, Olusola Oke, SAN, and that of PDP and INEC, the first and second respondents all objected to the evidence.

But at the end of the argument, the tribunal ordered that the police witness should go ahead and testify before the tribunal.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, said the PDP counsel had boasted that “We are going to use all human and material resources at our disposal in archiving our aim to upturn whatever gain the man thinks he has made by getting those exhibits admitted by the tribunal.”

Vanguard