Tribunal upholds election of 2 PDP senators in Adamawa

On 11:32 am

By Umar Yusuf

YOLA—The National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Yola, has upheld the elections of Senators Binos Yaro and Cliff Abbo   of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, representing Adamawa South and North respectively.Court

The Tribunal headed by Justice Sulaiman Akambi struck out the petitions brought before it by former Senators Abubakar Mo-Allahyidi and Binta Massi  of All Progressive Congress, APC, against the Senators Yaroe, and Abbo representing Adamawa southern and Northern zones respectively for lack of evidences.

In a unanimous decision  read by Justice Suliaman Akambi,  the Tribunal averred that the Former Senator. Mo-Allahyidi, of the  APC did not provide enough evidence to warrant the court nullifying  the election of   Senator Yaroe, of the PDP.

Sen. Mo-Allahyidi, had instituted the suit on the grounds that the March 23rd 2019,’s general elections  conducted in the southern zone which brought Sen. Binos, to power was marred by irregularities.

He alleged that the exercise was characterized by massive violence, bribery, alteration of result sheet, vote buying, over voting, non accreditation of voters which according to him violated some sections of the Electoral Act.

He prayed the court to declare the election of Binos invalid as, according to him, Binos was not elected by the majority of the voters in the zone.

