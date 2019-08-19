Breaking News
Translate

Tribunal assures of fair ruling in C’ River gov election petition case

On 10:56 pmIn Newsby

By Emma Una

CALABAR—THE 2019  Governorship Elections Petitions Tribunal sitting in Cross River State has reserved ruling in the matter brought by the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate,   Senator John Enoh, challenging the election of Ben Ayade of  Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,  as governor of the state.Atiku, Court, Kaduna, Marriage, Tribunal

Counsel to both candidates presented addresses, which were adopted and the tribunal accordingly reserved ruling to a date which will be communicated to parties.

Mr Paul Erokoro, SAN, counsel to Ayade and Mr Ademola Adeshina, counsel to Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in their addresses maintained that APC was in crisis in the state and that foreclosed it from fielding a credible candidate for the election and accordingly urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition since “the internal crisis in the party cannot stop the conduct of the election and the victory of PDP.”

Ekiti election free, fair – INEC witnesses tell tribunal(Opens in a new browser tab)

Mr Kaku Awa, SAN, counsel to the petitioner in his address asserted that though the state chapter of APC was enmeshed in crisis, it does not stop the national leadership of the party from choosing the flag bearer to contest the  election in the state.

Tribunal chairman, Justice Josiah Moremi, expressed joy with the peaceful conduct of counsel and witnesses, assuring that the tribunal will be fair in its ruling.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.