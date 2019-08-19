Tribunal assures of fair ruling in C’ River gov election petition case

By Emma Una

CALABAR—THE 2019 Governorship Elections Petitions Tribunal sitting in Cross River State has reserved ruling in the matter brought by the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Senator John Enoh, challenging the election of Ben Ayade of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as governor of the state.

Counsel to both candidates presented addresses, which were adopted and the tribunal accordingly reserved ruling to a date which will be communicated to parties.

Mr Paul Erokoro, SAN, counsel to Ayade and Mr Ademola Adeshina, counsel to Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in their addresses maintained that APC was in crisis in the state and that foreclosed it from fielding a credible candidate for the election and accordingly urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition since “the internal crisis in the party cannot stop the conduct of the election and the victory of PDP.”

Mr Kaku Awa, SAN, counsel to the petitioner in his address asserted that though the state chapter of APC was enmeshed in crisis, it does not stop the national leadership of the party from choosing the flag bearer to contest the election in the state.

Tribunal chairman, Justice Josiah Moremi, expressed joy with the peaceful conduct of counsel and witnesses, assuring that the tribunal will be fair in its ruling.

Vanguard