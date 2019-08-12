Tragedy: Housewife commits suicide in Lagos

By Bose Adelaja

Tragedy struck on Monday, as a depressed housewife Omolara Nathaniel was found dead hanging on a ceiling fan hanger in Egbeda area of Lagos State.

The incident which has been attracting sympathisers was said to have occurred at about 3.00pm at No 5, Adewole Street, Egbeda.

Though details of her death were sketchy at press time eyewitnesses’ account said the mother of one has been suffering from depression for years until she decided to take her life for undisclosed reasons.

Sources in the neigbourhood told Vanguard that the deceased has been undergoing treatment for depression which had earlier taken her to her parents until on Monday when she decided to take her own life.

An eye witness who pleaded anonymity said Omolara and her husband Bola were occupants of a room apartment before she went to join her parents but recently, she returned to her single room apartment to continue medication.

However, the husband rushed to purchase some medicine for her only to return and met her dangling on the ceiling fan hanger and all effort to revive her proved abortive.

Effort to ascertain the cause of her depression proved abortive as at the time of filing this report.

Also, it was gathered that government officials have visited the scene of the incident and had given the go ahead for her interment.

