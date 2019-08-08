Tolaram Group introduces Goodlife Magik fruit drink

By Nkiruka Nnorom

Tolaram Group has made its entrance into the fruit drink market with the launch of “GoodLife Magik” fruit drink.

The Tolaram Group is one of the largest conglomerates in West Africa which has over the years laid an indelible footprint especially in the Nigerian market with the introduction of numerous successful brands.

GoodLife Magik is a healthy fruit drink riding on the three unique selling propositions of “Healthy, Nutritious and Great Taste”.

The fruit drink is targeted at children who require all the beneficial nutrients they can get to grow and function optimally. The brand comes in three variants, Orange, Watermelon and Mango and is fortified with key nutrients such as Vitamin-C and Glucose that improve immunity and give energy.

Speaking at unveiling ceremony in Lagos, Chief Harkishin Aswani, Managing Director, Tolaram Group, assured that the company would maintain the reputation of unwavering quality, which the group has established over the years.

“Tolaram Group is one of the largest manufacturers in Nigeria and the group has consistently produced strong household brands keeping in mind the consumers’ needs. Keeping the same philosophy of being consumer centric, we hope that this new addition to the group will create another success story.”

Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, wife of the Executive Governor, Ogun State, speaking at the event, commended the group for its unflinching marketing efforts in putting smiles on the faces of Nigerians through the introduction of numerous brands, which have over the years expanded so large and are actively topping the charts in their respective categories.

“It must be mentioned that the Tolaram Group’s marketing doggedness and product innovation culture is quite admirable and strong. I am, therefore, confident that this latest addition -GoodLife Magik fruit drink – will also grow big and perform well in the Nigerian market just like the rest of the brands from the group, ” Bamidele said.

Vanguard