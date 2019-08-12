Buhari

The number one bestselling author and former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri has said that based on what he described as a confession by a former deputy spokesman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Timi Frank, that President Muhammadu Buhari and the party committed a crime against Nigeria by plunging the country into recession through outright lies against the former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

Pastor Omokri, in a statement to Vanguard on Monday said both Buhari and the APC lied against the Jonathan administration and that such lies caused capital flight away from Nigeria.

He called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, as well as the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, to investigate President Muhammadu Buhari and the government of the All Progressives Congress, APC, whom he accused to have”committed a crime against Nigeria…in that they knowingly subverted the Nigerian economy and turned the then third fastest growing economy in the world to the present world headquarters for extreme poverty.”

Pastor Omokri, in a statement to Vanguard, Monday, said “It is a financial crime to knowingly make false allegations against the Nigerian government’s Economic Management Policy for the purpose of undermining it and weakening it so that an individual or organisation can profit from such undermining.”

The statement reads thus:

“The confession by a former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Timi Frank, that the ruling party fabricated outright lies against former President Jonathan has not only vindicated the former leader, but has exposed the APC to be a NAZI-like propagandist organization that used and uses fraud and economic sabotage to destroy Nigeria in its quest for power.

It would be recalled that Chief Timi Frank revealed that damaging allegations made against the former President were deliberate falsehoods, fabricated by leaders of the APC against Dr. Jonathan, without any thought spared for the economic impact on the nation.

Further recall that some of the most damaging allegations against the administration of ex-President Jonathan included that $49 billion was missing and unaccounted for from the Federation Account and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and that the ex-President had emptied out the Excess Crude Account.

These false allegations were made in a desperate power grab, but they led to a massive loss of confidence in the Nigerian economy, leading to capital flight. These acts of economic sabotage were deliberate and are criminal.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission was established by the Peoples Democratic Party’s administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to identify, prevent and punish financial crimes against the Nigerian state.

Based on the confession and testimony of Chief Timi Frank, it is clear and established that General Muhammadu Buhari committed a crime against Nigeria, aided and abetted by his party, the All Progressives Congress, in that they knowingly subverted the Nigerian economy and turned the then third fastest growing economy in the world to the present world headquarters for extreme poverty.

As such, both the EFCC and the ICPC are called upon to prove their independence by commencing the investigation, arrest and arraignment of General Buhari, and his accomplices, including Rotimi Amaechi, Adams Oshiomhole, Nasir El-Rufai, Audu Ogbeh and Bola Tinubu, who made deliberate, false and misleading statements that not only plunged Nigeria into a recession, but also led to the loss of over 11 million jobs and introduced multi-dimensional poverty into the polity.

Failure to do so on the part of both the EFCC and the ICPC, despite a confession by one of the dramatis personae, should be taken by the Nigerian public as proof that these law enforcement bodies have since lost the independence they enjoyed under the PDP, and are now mere appendages of the ruling party.

In proof of this, I draw the attention of Nigerians to the failure of the EFCC to even investigate, talk less of charging the National Leader of the APC, Chief Bola Tinubu, who was caught on camera, by drones, ferrying money to his house in bullion vans on the morning of the last Presidential elections, in contravention of the Money Laundering Act, 2011, yet the EFCC has arrested and is set to arraign the son-in-law and lawyer of the PDP leader, Presidential candidate, and presumed winner of the February 23, 2019 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Waziri Adamawa.

We also draw the attention of Nigerians to the economic price they have had to pay because of the economic sabotage of General Buhari and his fellow desperadoes.

We ask Nigerians to remember the Good Old Days when fuel was ₦87 per litre, the dollar was ₦199 to $1, a 50kg rice was ₦8,000, a Lagos-Abuja return air ticket was ₦18,000, the ₦18,000 Minimum Wage was worth $120, a bottle of Coke was ₦60, a packet of Indomie noodles was ₦25, with a tin of Peak milk going for ₦80, while Nissan automobile was making cars in Nigeria for export.

It should be noted that General Buhari remains unrepentant in his lies and economic sabotage, as evidenced by his recent statement that he has lifted 5 million Nigerians out of poverty. A statement that is outrightly contradicted by the World Bank which revealed that poverty in Nigeria has now assumed ‘multi-dimensional’ status.

We urge Nigerians to note that these economic gains were eroded, not by the vagaries of the world economy, but by deliberate sabotage of unpatriotic elements.

The chickens are finally coming home to roost. Truth cannot remain buried for long. It took extraordinary courage on the part of a major actor in the gang up against Jonathan to tender a public apology and also to call on others to do same having realized what a grave mistake they made.

I accept Chief Timi Frank’s apology on behalf of Former President Jonathan, who remains a frontline democrat, the face of democracy in Africa and a statesman with a forgiving heart. Dr. Jonathan has since put 2015 and conspiracies he suffered as President behind him.

Reno Omokri

Thinker. #1 Bestselling author of Facts Versus Fiction: The True Story of the Jonathan Years. Avid traveller. Table Shaker. Buhari Tormentor. Sharer of the Gospel, not the gossip.”

