Thunderstorm, rains to prevail on Wednesday – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted chances of thunderstorms and rains across the country on Wednesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Tuesday in Abuja predicted thunderstorms over Maiduguri, Yobe, Dutse,Katsina, and Bauchi of northern states in the morning hours.

It further predicted prospects of thunderstorms over few places in the region as the day progressed with day and night temperatures of 28 to 30 degrees celsius and 22 to 24 degrees celsius.

“For central states, rain showers are expected over Abuja, Yola, Lafia, Lokoja, Makurdi, and Taraba axis in the morning hours.

“Later in the afternoon/evening hours, there are prospects of thunderstorm/rains over the region.

“Day and night temperatures are expected to be 24 to 29 degrees celsius and 16 to 24 degrees celsius,” NiMet said.

According to the agency, cloudy conditions are anticipated over southern states in the morning hours.

It forecast moderate rains over the region in the afternoon/evening period with day and night temperatures of 29 to 30 degrees celsius and 22 to 23 degrees celsius. (NAN)

