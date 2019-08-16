revolution

By David Odama

NASARAWA State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, is not happy with those agitating for revolution and wants them to utilise constitutional means to change non-performing leaders. In this interview, he boasted that the All Progressives Congress, APC, will retain power in 2027 after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure because he is laying a solid foundation for the party and the country.

What is your take on the #RevolutionNow protests?

Those who are calling for revolution are evil, that is the way I look at them. They are evil- minded people. The constitution has given us the opportunity to elect our leaders at all levels. If you are not comfortable with the achievements, success or performance of your leaders, you need to follow it constitutionally.

When election comes, you go, participate, and change any leader that is not performing. Fortunately or unfortunately, the person who is agitating for this revolution contested and participated in the last presidential election and lost woefully. Why is he calling for revolution? You want to go for revolution, why contest in the first place?

For me, I look at him as being evil-minded because anybody who is thinking positively about this country would not go in that direction.

We knew the problem we went through before the coming of President Muhammadu Buhari. In Borno, virtually all the local governments were in the hands of Boko Haram but with the coming of Buhari, tell me one local government that is in the hands of Boko Haram? But I begin to wonder the level of some people’s thinking. Maybe he is trying to play some people’s script. You went into election, you failed then you went into another time and also fail.

President Buhari contested three times and lost. He won the fourth one. So when you try now and you fail, you try another time and test your popularity.

I think we should allow the law to take its course. I plead with all Nigerians not only to discard revolution but also to condemn it in totality.

How will you rate President Buhari’s performance in his first term and now that he has been sworn in for the second term?

In the area of security, let me tell you, in Nasarawa State, the closest places to us are Benue and FCT Abuja. I remember, if you were travelling from Nasarawa or from Keffi to Abuja, you would be in fear.

You remember the bomb blast at Nyanya, and police headquarters? Abuja was almost taken over by Boko Haram then. But today nobody is even thinking about that. Even the people in the North-East have gone back to their various homes. It is because we have recorded tremendous achievements in the area of security.

