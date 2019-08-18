The Omo-Agege factor in S/South

By Kenny Okotie

Never in the history of Nigeria has the South-South risen to the pinnacle of the National Assembly since the return to democratic rule.

From his humble beginnings, Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege, being the Deputy Senate President of the ninth Senate, is from the South-South and senator representing Delta State Central.

His travails on the road to becoming the Deputy President of the Senate show us not to give up on our dreams and visions no matter the temporary setback or the debilitating experiences we face as we journey through the tapestry of life. For, life itself, is unpredictable. This is to say that nature teaches us that it is impossible to succeed without going through adversity.

Once Omo-Agege believes in a project, he follows it to its logical conclusion. Since he’s defection from the Labour Party to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on March 7, 2017, he has been a dedicated member of the party and its ideology. Recall that during the Eighth Senate how he doggedly threw his weight behind President Buhari when the lawmakers had issues concerning INEC and Buhari. Such is Omo-Agege! Those who know him are not surprised.

He is a legal titan who had travelled far and wide. In 1990, he relocated to the United States (US) where he worked as a foreign associate at Charles O. Agege’s Law Office in Los Angeles, Califonia. Omo-Agege was called to the state bar of Califonia, United States District Court and the United States Supreme Court, Washington, DC. His avidity with the law and constitutional matters is legendary. No wonder Senate President Ahmed Lawan congratulated him on his 56th birthday by describing him as a principled political leader and a beacon of hope. Lawan also commended him for his zeal and uncompromising commitment to the principles of participatory democracy, justice and equity.

Omo-Agege is indeed an enigma and an asset to the present 9th Senate. His deliberations and contributions in this dispensation would be invaluable and beneficial to the entire country as a whole.

Time alone will vindicate yours sincerely. Obarisi is a pride not only to Delta Central which he represents but also the entire Delta State and even the South-South zone. He is our entire delight ad a “primus inter pares” – the first among equals. Everybody within this zone should always pray for his success and for God Almighty to imbue him with divine health and wisdom to be able to finish this race which has only just begun.

I want to emphatically state that it cuts beyond tribal inclinations or religion and also is irrespective of the party you belong to, this illustrious son of our soil should be accorded the necessary inputs to enable him live above board and attract development strides to the region.

At this juncture, I must congratulate a body of the Itsekiris for placing a congratulatory advert in the newspaper when he emerged as the Deputy Senate President. I do not know if other tribes in the Niger Delta did the same but if they didn’t, it’s not too late. The era of tribal sentiments should be over in this 21st century.

Primordial sentiments should be considered archaic and should not be tolerated whatsoever. It blows only ill winds. I prophesy good tidings on the entire South South geopolitical zone being the proverbial “goose that lays the golden egg” not only for the region but the entire country. The zone has been neglected for too long a time by past administrations. In Psalm 102:13, the bible tells us that “You will arise and have compassion on Zone, for it is time to show favour to her, the appointed time has come”. There is going to be a progressive development to this zone sonnest, for the appointed time has come. It’s the Lord’s doing.

His choice of Mr. Omeni Sobotie as his Special Adviser on Political Matters is pragmatic. It is just like putting a round peg in a round hole” Mr. Sobotie is loaded with an enigmatic political prowess, a political mathematician who has paid his dues in the murky waters of Nigerian politics. Furthermore, he is a colossus, astute administrator and an enthusiastic leader of impeccable worthiness.

Thereafter, the political stage is been set for serious business. It’s a win-win situation for Delta State, South-South geopolitical zone and the entire country.

*Okotie is Founder/Chairman, Abadingo Abadango Foundation (AAF)

